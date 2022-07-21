ArcelorMittal and Gestamp strengthen cooperation on sustainability

Thursday, 21 July 2022 15:21:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal has announced that it has signed an agreement with Spain-based automotive component producer Gestamp to strengthen cooperation on sustainability, specifically in the production of low-carbon emissions steel parts. This is the first cooperation between a steel manufacturer and an automotive component producer and paves the way for the greater use of low-carbon emissions steel in the automotive sector, ArcelorMittal said.

The companies are working closely to ensure that ArcelorMittal’s steel meets all Gestamp’s technical requirements.

The parties have successfully trialed the use of low-carbon emissions steel for use in car parts that will ultimately be used in the production of vehicles in Europe.

ArcelorMittal’s XCarb® recycled and renewably produced steel is a decarbonized product made with 100 percent renewable electricity. The steel used by Gestamp has a carbon footprint that is almost 70 percent lower than the same product made without XCarb®.