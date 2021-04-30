Ansteel’s net profit increases by 420.55 percent in Q1

Friday, 30 April 2021 11:47:56 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Anshan Iron and Steel Group (Ansteel Group) has issued its financial report for the first quarter this year, announcing that it realized an operating revenue of RMB 31.878 billion ($4.93 billion), up 56.75 percent year on year amid its increasing sales volume and rising steel product prices, while it achieved a net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company of RMB 1.52 billion ($0.23 billion), up 420.55 percent year on year.

