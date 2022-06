Thursday, 23 June 2022 10:20:36 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Lingyuan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Lingyuan Steel) announced on June 22 that Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Anshan Iron and Steel Group (Ansteel Group) is planning to merge with Lingyuan Steel’s controlling shareholder Lingyuan Steel Group.

Lingyuan Steel stated that this reorganization may lead to the change of its controlling shareholder.