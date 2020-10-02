﻿
ANM says 45 waste dams halted in Brazil

Friday, 02 October 2020
       

The National Mining Agency (ANM), the mining regulator in Brazil, said 45 waste dams were suspended as of September 30. ANM said the date was the deadline for companies to issue a stability certificate for dams.

The regulator said 42 suspended dams, out of 45, are located in Minas Gerais state, which is home to steelmakers like Gerdau, Usiminas, ArcelorMittal Brazil, and miners like Vale.

The remaining three inactive dams are located in the states of Amapá, Pará, both of which in the north of Brazil, and Rio Grande do Sul, in the southernmost region.

ANM said that out of the 42 suspended dams, 36 had already halted activities, and another nine were prevented from operating now.


