﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Anglo American using two data centers to manage Brazil iron ore operations

Friday, 05 February 2021 20:12:02 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Anglo American is using the concept of hyperconvergence to combine two data centers for the management of its iron ore operations in Brazil, according to media reports.

Using a Dell cloud solution, the company can combine both data centers, which are used to monitor the company’s output at its Minas-Rio site, to receive and process data through its entire extraction chain.

The data centers also help the company process lab data to make sure the company’s products meet certain compliance requirements with specific consumer needs.

A media report said the Dell product provides a means for the company to unify the management of its operations.


Tags: Brazil  South America  Anglo American  raw mat  iron ore  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01  Feb

Mineração Geral do Brasil expects to resume iron ore activities at Casa Branca mine
22  Jan

Vale says incident at terminal not affecting iron ore supplies
18  Jan

Brazilian court allows logistics company to resume transport of Vale’s iron ore
11  Jan

New details reported for Samarco’s first iron ore pellet shipment
08  Jan

Vale to report strong results in 2021 despite limited output