Anglo American using two data centers to manage Brazil iron ore operations

Friday, 05 February 2021 20:12:02 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Anglo American is using the concept of hyperconvergence to combine two data centers for the management of its iron ore operations in Brazil, according to media reports.

Using a Dell cloud solution, the company can combine both data centers, which are used to monitor the company’s output at its Minas-Rio site, to receive and process data through its entire extraction chain.

The data centers also help the company process lab data to make sure the company’s products meet certain compliance requirements with specific consumer needs.

A media report said the Dell product provides a means for the company to unify the management of its operations.