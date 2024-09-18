Anglo American begins to use autonomous drilling rig in Brazilian iron ore operations

UK-based mining giant Anglo American has begun to operate its autonomous drilling rig at its iron ore operations in Brazil, according to local media reports in Brazil.

Within the scope of its initiative, which is promoting the use of cutting-edge technologies to make mining more efficient and sustainable, the company will increase the productivity, performance and safety of its operations with the help of the new rig.

“The first autonomous drilling rig is now in operation, and the project is expected to be completed in the second half of 2025, with the implementation of a total of five new autonomous drilling rigs, promoting significant improvements in the work environment and operations,” Aurélio Garcia, executive manager of mine operations at Anglo American, commented.