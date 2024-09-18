 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Anglo...

Anglo American begins to use autonomous drilling rig in Brazilian iron ore operations

Wednesday, 18 September 2024 16:13:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based mining giant Anglo American has begun to operate its autonomous drilling rig at its iron ore operations in Brazil, according to local media reports in Brazil.

Within the scope of its initiative, which is promoting the use of cutting-edge technologies to make mining more efficient and sustainable, the company will increase the productivity, performance and safety of its operations with the help of the new rig.

“The first autonomous drilling rig is now in operation, and the project is expected to be completed in the second half of 2025, with the implementation of a total of five new autonomous drilling rigs, promoting significant improvements in the work environment and operations,” Aurélio Garcia, executive manager of mine operations at Anglo American, commented.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America Mining Anglo American 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price stable on weekly basis

18 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 18, 2024

18 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 18, 2024 

18 Sep | Longs and Billet

Raw Material Suppliers at IREPAS: Previous optimism for H2 postponed to 2025

17 Sep | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 13, 2024

13 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s NMDC Limited to invest $262 million in FY 2024-25 to build iron ore infrastructure facilities

13 Sep | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 13, 2024 

13 Sep | Longs and Billet

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 10.9 percent in August from July

13 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports increase by 58.0 percent in January-July

13 Sep | Steel News

Iron ore prices rebound gradually as better demand emerges in Sept, outlook uncertain

12 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials