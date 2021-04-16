﻿
Anglo American to use 100 percent renewable energy in South America

Friday, 16 April 2021 19:43:23 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Anglo American, which owns the Minas-Rio iron ore project in Brazil, has secured 100 percent renewable energy for all its operations in South America, the company late this week.

The company said it has already guaranteed renewable energy to meet all its power needs for both its Minas-Rio iron ore and nickel operations in Brazil effectively from 2022. However, the company has now signed an agreement with Engie Energia Peru to provide 100 percent of renewable energy for its Quellaveco copper operations in Peru effectively from 2022. With the Peruvian agreement, now all Anglo American operations in South America will renewable energy.

“Our sourcing of only renewable energy to power our operations across South America marks another step towards our 2030 greenhouse gases reduction target of 30 percent that is embedded in our sustainable mining plan and towards our commitment to be carbon neutral across our global operational footprint by 2040,” said Anik Michaud, group director of corporate relations and sustainable impact at Anglo American.


