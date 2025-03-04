Andritz to supply second green hydrogen plant to Germany

Austria-based plant and equipment supplier Andritz has announced that it will supply a 100 MW green hydrogen plant to Germany-based rostock EnergyPort cooperation GmbH (REPCO), a joint venture established in 2022 with the goal of advancing the development and expansion of green hydrogen production and distribution infrastructure in Europe between RWE Generation SE, EnBW Neue Energien GmbH, RheinEnergie AG and Rostock Port GmbH. The new plant is expected to be operational in 2027.

The new plant is intended to be one of the first plants in Germany to form a hydrogen production network, thus representing a key step in advancing Europe’s green energy transition. The scope of supply includes the green hydrogen production plant, offsites & utilities, hydrogen purification and compression systems, storage facilities and a hydrogen filling station.

“The 100 MW electrolyzer is a crucial project for REPCO, reinforcing the position of the area as a key interchange for energy transportation. Andritz has demonstrated a comprehensive understanding of the entire scope, and we value their flexibility and collaborative approach,” said Michael Wurzel, REPCO’s managing director.