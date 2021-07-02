﻿
English
Andhra Pradesh government approves land allocation for JSPL’s greenfield steel mill

Friday, 02 July 2021
       

he government of the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh has approved the allocation of 850 acres of land owned by it for the proposed 2.25 million mt per year capacity steel mill of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL), a government official said on Friday, July 2.

According to government officials, the land in close proximity to Krishnapatnam port would be allocated to a subsidiary of JSPL for construction of the greenfield steel mill entailing an estimated investment of $1.01 billion.

JSPL has completed preparation of a detailed project report and the plant will be so designed to commence with production of 2.25 million mt per year and to increase this to 3 million mt per year subsequently.

As per the detailed project report, while iron ore for the proposed steel mill will be sourced from the states of Odisha and Karnataka, coking coal will be imported through Krishnapatnam port in close proximity.


