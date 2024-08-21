American Gulfstream will build second executive aircraft plant in Mexico

The American Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, manufacturer of executive aircraft, land combat systems and marine systems, will invest $370 million to build its second executive aircraft production plant in the border city of Mexicali, reported the governor of the northern Mexican state of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda.

“Today (Gulfstream Aerospace) announces a new investment of $370 million in Mexicali for its expansion, which will generate 1,500 new direct jobs to exceed the more than 5,000 employees in Baja California,” the governor wrote on her X account (formerly Twitter).



The start of construction or production was not revealed by the governor.

Mexicali is the border with the American city Calexico, California. According to the governor, the Gulfstream plant in Mexicali is the largest outside the United States.

According to the American company Marlin Steel Wire Products, despite the popularity of aluminum alloys in the aerospace industry, stainless steel is gaining ground. Typically, the steels used in aerospace vehicles are stainless steel alloys: 304, 304L, 316, and 316L are common examples of aerospace grade stainless steel.

Marlin Steel recalled that the Starship, the SpaceX spacecraft (of businessman Elon Musk) has a 301 stainless steel cover for its interplanetary trips.