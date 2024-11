The Mexican Association of Automobile Distributors (AMDA), which brings together thousands of new vehicle distributors in Mexico, estimated that by 2024 vehicle sales will total just over 1.5 million units, which would be the highest volume in the last seven years.

AMDA CEO Guillermo Rosales said the estimate for the year will exceed 2023 sales by 10.1 percent.

For November, AMDA estimated sales of 144,258 units, which would represent an increase of 11.4 percent, year-over-year.