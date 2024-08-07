AMDA sees 1.49 million vehicles in sales by 2024

The Mexican Association of Automotive Distributors (AMDA), which brings together more than 2,500 new vehicle distributors in the country, considers that in 2024 the sale of new vehicles in Mexico could reach 1.49 million units, said the executive president of the association, Guillermo Rosales Zárate, at a press conference.

The sales leader said that his sales forecasts for 2024 represent an annual increase of 9.1 percent compared to 2023.

The sales volume forecast for this year, if the objective is met, would be the highest in the last seven years (since 2018). In 2017, 1.53 million vehicles were sold and in 2016 the historical record of 1.60 million units was recorded.

Sales forecasts for 2024 were made with estimates of a 2.2 percent increase in GDP and annual inflation of 4.0 percent.