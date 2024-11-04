 |  Login 
AMDA applauds initiative to stop massive import of used cars from the US to Mexico

Monday, 04 November 2024 11:19:01 (GMT+3)
       

The Mexican Association of Automobile Distributors (AMDA), which brings together thousands of new vehicle distributors in the country, applauded an initiative by the new federal government to regulate the import of used vehicles to Mexico.

Data from the same organization shows that from March 2022 to July 22, 2024, more than 2.4 million used vehicles have been regularized. In addition to the fact that millions of used vehicles have been imported from the United States, many of them have not been regularized.

The AMDA observed the initiative of the Ministry of Economy through a process of the agency before the National Commission for Regulatory Improvement (CONAMER).

The new government began on October 1 when Claudia Sheinbaum took office as president.


