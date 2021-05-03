﻿
English
Alter Trading acquires Gerdau scrap operation in Minnesota

Monday, 03 May 2021 18:33:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Alter Trading has purchased the assets of Gerdau’s St. Paul Barge Channel Road recycling facility, which is located next to a current Alter location in St. Paul, Minnesota. The acquisition will also allow Alter Logistics to complete the previously announced expansion of their St. Paul Terminal’s fertilizer business. Alter will hire all the current Gerdau team members, and they will be welcomed to Alter Trading.

“Gerdau and Alter have a long and mutually beneficial working relationship, and we at Alter appreciate Gerdau’s willingness to help us expand our terminal business. We consider Gerdau a strategic trading partner, and we look forward to many years of continued business” said Jay Robinovitz, President and CEO of Alter.

Founded in 1898, St. Louis, Missouri-based Alter is a privately owned, fifth generation company and is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified. Alter has 1350 employees and operates 70 metal recycling facilities and seven trading offices in eight states, along with its representative sales office in Hong Kong, China.


