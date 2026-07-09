Algeria and Qatar advance expansion of Algerian Qatari Steel complex

Algeria and Qatar have reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating the expansion of the Algerian Qatari Steel (AQS) complex, one of the largest joint industrial projects between the two countries, according to media reports.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Algerian Minister of Industry Sifi Ghrieb and Qatari Ambassador Abdulaziz Ali Al Naama, where both sides reviewed the progress of joint investment projects in the steel sector.

Focus on expanding steel production

Discussions focused on speeding up the implementation of the expansion project at the Algerian Qatari Steel complex. The expansion is intended to increase the plant's production capacity and strengthen its contribution to Algeria's industrial development.

According to the reports, the expansion project is expected to double the complex's annual steel production capacity from two million mt to four million mt, with an estimated investment of around $2 billion. However, the Algerian Ministry of Industry did not disclose these figures in its official statement.

AQS remains a flagship joint venture

Algerian Qatari Steel was established as a joint venture between Algerian and Qatari partners and has become one of Algeria's leading long steel producers.

The Ministry of Industry said the expansion of the steel complex remains one of the priority projects under the industrial cooperation framework between the two countries. No timetable for completing the expansion project was announced during the meeting.