﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Alacero: Latin American steel industry should focus on nearshoring and sustainability to improve

Monday, 14 November 2022 13:53:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The global steel market is expected to grow an average of 2.5 percent annually, reaching $1.12 trillion by 2028, according to Latin American steel association Alacero. 

The association stated that the region’s steel market should focus on sustainability, the use of material produced in nearby regions, competitiveness and job creation in 2023 to recover from unfavorable market conditions. 

“Latin American companies do not need protectionism, but fair trade. When the world competes on equal terms, renouncing practices such as dumping and government subsidies, Latin America stands out for its capacity for innovation,” Alejandro Wagner, executive director of Alacero, said.


Tags: South America Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Global BPI prices under increasing pressure

11 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 40.2 percent in Jan-Sept

02 Nov | Steel News

Brazilian BPI suppliers struggle to delay price declines, positions shaky

26 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 61 percent in Jan-Aug

04 Oct | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Brazil orders new rolling mill and reheating furnace to increase capacity

03 Oct | Steel News

Vale's iron ore exports down 19.6 percent in H1

30 Sep | Steel News

Ex-Brazil BPI prices rise in fresh deal to the US

22 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Danieli to supply new rolling mill and reheating furnace to Peru’s Aceros Arequipa

09 Sep | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 76.4 percent in January-July

06 Sep | Steel News

Gerdau to replace BOF convertor No.1

24 Aug | Steel News