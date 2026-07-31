 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Alacero:...

Alacero: Latin America steel imports account for 40.5 percent of regional consumption

Friday, 31 July 2026 12:26:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Latin America's steel industry activity remained relatively stable in May 2026, with crude steel and rolled steel production increasing year on year and cumulative apparent consumption remaining virtually unchanged, according to data released by the Latin American Steel Association (Alacero). The regional industry association stated that imports continued to hold a significant share of the Latin American steel market despite declining both in May and in the first five months of the year, with imported products accounting for 40.5 percent of regional apparent consumption in the January-May period.

Regional steel production increases in May

According to Alacero, Latin America's crude steel production totaled 4.8 million mt in May, increasing by 9.6 percent compared with the same month of 2025, while output in the first five months of 2026 reached 23.7 million mt, up by 2.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, rolled steel production amounted to 4.5 million mt in May, rising by 5.6 percent compared with May 2025, although cumulative production declined slightly by 0.4 percent year on year to 21.4 million mt in the January-May period.

The association reported that apparent consumption of rolled steel products decreased by 2.7 percent year on year to 6.2 million mt in May. In the first five months of 2026, regional apparent consumption totaled 31.7 million mt, remaining virtually unchanged from the corresponding period of 2025 with a marginal increase of 0.4 percent.

Imports retain high share as regional trade deficit widens

Latin America imported 2.2 million mt of steel products in May, down by 18.5 percent year on year, while imports in the January-May period decreased by 3.0 percent to 12.8 million mt, according to Alacero's data. Despite this decline, imported products represented 40.5 percent of regional apparent consumption. Import performance varied among the region's major markets, as Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico registered year-to-date decreases, while Colombia and Peru recorded increases of more than 20 percent.

Alacero stated that Latin American steel exports totaled 474,000 mt in May and reached 2.7 million mt in the first five months of the year, declining by 6.7 percent year on year. Brazil was the only major steel-producing country in the region to increase its exports, while Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Peru recorded declines. As a result, Latin America posted a steel trade deficit of 1.8 million mt in May and a cumulative deficit of 10.1 million mt between January and May 2026.

Performance across the region's steel-consuming sectors remained largely negative, the association indicated. The automotive and construction sectors were the main exceptions, with automotive activity growing by 3.5 percent in the first half of 2026, supported by Brazil, while construction activity posted a cumulative increase of 0.8 percent, driven by strong performance in Colombia and Peru and some positive signs in Argentina.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: South America Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Argentina's crude steel output fell 13.3 percent in June from May

30 Jul | Steel News

Q2 net profit declines by 52.2 percent at Usiminas

30 Jul | Steel News

New round of steel import quotas reduced by 11 percent in Brazil

29 Jul | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore prices increase slightly amid steady supply-demand outlook

28 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian slab export reference price stable week-on-week amid positive outlook

27 Jul | Flats and Slab

Arequipa's Q2 2026 net profit up 34.5 pc amid better operating performance

24 Jul | Steel News

Samarco's Q2 2026 sales up 23 pc from Q1 2026, but remain off 1 pc from 2025

24 Jul | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore prices fall on weaker Chinese demand

22 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vale raises iron ore output as pellet production falls in Q2 versus Q1 2026

22 Jul | Steel News

Brazilian slab export reference price slips after three weeks of stability

21 Jul | Flats and Slab