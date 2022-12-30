﻿
English
Air Liquide’s new pipeline to supply hydrogen to Thyssenkrupp’s Duisburg plant from 2024

Friday, 30 December 2022 11:59:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based steelmaker Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe has announced that French industrial gasses company Air Liquid has completed a hydrogen pipeline to the company’s Duisburg plant.

The approximately four-kilometer-long pipeline connects the Duisburg plant with Air Liquide’s hydrogen network in the Ruhr district of Germany

This will be the first pipeline to supply Thyssenkrupp with hydrogen from renewable energies. 

“I am pleased that we are taking another step toward decarbonization. By linking our site to the Air Liquide hydrogen pipeline, we at Thyssenkrupp Steel are creating the conditions for climate-friendly steel production. The pipeline will enable climate-friendly hydrogen to be delivered to us from 2024 onward. We will need it for research purposes and then, most importantly, to power our first direct reduction plant,” Bernhard Osburg, CEO of Thyssenkrupp Steel, said.


