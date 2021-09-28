﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

AHMSA to halt hot rolling strip equipment for two weeks for maintenance

Tuesday, 28 September 2021 22:32:43 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican integrated steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) said this week it will halt its hot rolling strip equipment for two weeks for maintenance. The repair works will focus on the company’s general rolling strip equipment.

The company said the repair works aim to guarantee capacity for what the steelmaker expects to be a time of increased production in a near future.

AHMSA said it has enough supplies of finished steel products for delivery to its clients, and the two-week halt for maintenance won’t affect steel shipments.


Tags: Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) of Grupo Acerero del Norte  Mexico  flats  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13 Sep

Mexican industrial production increases in July
09 Sep

Executive claims AHMSA sale agreement with Villacero remains active
08 Sep

Mexican iron pellet output declines in June
02 Sep

Grupo Simec’s subsidiary in the US fined for hazardous conditions
01 Sep

Mexico commences AD investigation into imports of Vietnamese coated flat steel