AHMSA to halt hot rolling strip equipment for two weeks for maintenance

Tuesday, 28 September 2021 22:32:43 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican integrated steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) said this week it will halt its hot rolling strip equipment for two weeks for maintenance. The repair works will focus on the company’s general rolling strip equipment.

The company said the repair works aim to guarantee capacity for what the steelmaker expects to be a time of increased production in a near future.

AHMSA said it has enough supplies of finished steel products for delivery to its clients, and the two-week halt for maintenance won’t affect steel shipments.