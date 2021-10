Tuesday, 19 October 2021 20:47:11 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican integrated steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) has resumed HRC output at its hot rolling mill following a two-week maintenance halt, the company said this week.

AHMSA said maintenance works aimed to revise and rehabilitate the company’s equipment and systems for the company’s continuous operations, with a key focus at its universal rolling mill.

AHMSA said that demand for HRC products during the period which the equipment halted operations was supplied using existing inventories.