Acindar and Ternium Argentina agree on civil construction prices

Monday, 21 June 2021 21:00:47 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Argentinian steelmaker Acindar, which is part of the ArcelorMittal group, and Ternium Argentina have joined a federal program that sets reference prices for civil construction products until year-end, according to the Argentinian government.

The nation’s ministry of productive development said companies in other industries also joined the program, which will be reviewed and renewed each two months. Steel plate and other steel products are part of the agreement that sets reference prices, the ministry added.

“This program allows us to have accessible reference prices for the retail segment,” said Paula Español, the Argentinian domestic trade secretary.

Facundo Velasco, Acindar’s director of institutional relations, said the agreement will help Acindar and other companies to establish conditions to offer products at immediate and competitive prices.


