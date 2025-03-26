 |  Login 
Aceros AZA inaugurates scrap shredder plant in Chile

Wednesday, 26 March 2025 19:54:00 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

With an investment of $26 million, the Chilean steel producer, Aceros AZA, opened a scrap shredding unit at its Colina plant.

The company reports that the shredder plant will be integral to its operations, which currently produces over 450,000 mt annually of green steel from recycled scrap.

According to the company, the shredder can process up to 100 mt of scrap per hour, reducing CO2 emissions by 7,000 mt per year and decreasing energy consumption by 2.5 percent.

At full capacity, the shredder can handle 230,000 mt of scrap per year, yielding 180,000 mt of ferrous material, 3,000 mt of non-ferrous materials, and 40,000 mt of potential byproducts.

AZA, the leading steel producer in Chile, has plants located in Colina and Renca, producing rebars, wire rod, and beams.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Chile South America Production 

