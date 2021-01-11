Aceros Arequipa eyes May restart for Pisco EAF mill

Monday, 11 January 2021 22:50:44 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian steelmaker Aceros Arequipa said in a Securities Exchange Commission filing (SVM) in Peru it plans to commence output at its EAF Pisco mill by May this year. The announcement is another delay to the company’s original plan.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the company delayed the startup of the project from mid-2020 to Q1 2021. More recently in January 2021, the company’s general manager, Tulio Salgado, said the mill would commence output by Q2, between April and May 2021.

The executive said the Pisco EAF should reach full capacity up to six months after it commences production. The Pisco EAF mill will have a 1.2 million mt/year production capacity. Currently, its Pisco mill has an 850,000 mt/year billet producing capacity.

With the new EAF at its Pisco mill, Aceros Arequipa will have a combined billet capacity of 2.1 million mt/year.

Aceros Arequipa plans to export the product regionally in Latin America, to countries like Brazil, Mexico, and to the US and Canada as well.