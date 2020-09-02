Aceros Arequipa sends first billet shipment to China

Wednesday, 02 September 2020 22:40:42 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Aceros Arequipa, one of Peru’s largest steelmakers, made its first shipment of billet to China, the company said, comprised of 40,000 mt to an undisclosed client.

The product should probably reach the Chinese Port of Jiangyin, in the province of Jiangsu, by late September, the company said, adding that it was the company’s first billet shipment ever to sold to China in over 55 years of existence.

Tulio Silgado, general manager at Aceros Arequipa, said the company aims to continue exploring such opportunities to export its products.

“(We expect those opportunities) to continue growing after we start up our new Pisco mill in 2021,” he said.