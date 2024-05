Friday, 31 May 2024 12:13:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Spanish stainless steel producer Acerinox S.A. has announced that it has ceased production activity at its Bahru Stainless plant in Malaysia. The customers will be supplied from other plants from now on.

In addition, the company stated that will implement a new production model at Acerinox Europe in Spain given the market conditions and the financial performance of recent years. The plant will operate in three shifts, instead of the usual five.