﻿
Acciaierie d’Italia to receive fund for decarbonization of Taranto plant

Friday, 23 December 2022 15:07:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission has announced that it will grant Italy €1 billion to help deliver climate transition in Taranto province and the Sulcis Iglesiente region in Sardinia, by fostering economic diversification and job creation in green sectors, including renewable energy.

A part of the fund will be spent for the decarbonization of the steelmaker Acciaierie d’Italia’s main plant in Taranto, one of Europe’s most polluting plants. In addition, as one third of industrial workers in Taranto province are employed in the steel sector, 4,300 workers will be retrained for green jobs linked to the clean energy transition and circular economy. 

The fund will also support the construction of wind turbines and the development of green hydrogen in Taranto, to ensure the availability of affordable renewable energy. 

Meanwhile, part of the fund will support the green transformation of the Sulcis Iglesiente coal mine in Sardinia. Italy has committed to phasing out coal-fired electricity by 2025 and the Sulcis Iglesiente region has a strong potential for the production of renewable energy, SteelOrbis understands.


