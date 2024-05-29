Acciaierie d’Italia to have a second BF in operation by end of summer

Wednesday, 29 May 2024 14:36:05 (GMT+3) | Brescia

On May 28 at Palazzo Carpegna in Rome, the Commissioners of Acciaierie d’Italia in Extraordinary Administration spoke at a hearing before the ninth Commission (Industry, Commerce, Tourism, Agriculture, and Agri-food Production) of the Senate regarding the sections of the Agriculture Decree Law concerning Acciaierie d’Italia (formerly Ilva).

"The commitment of Acciaierie d’Italia in Extraordinary Administration aims to restore production, reliability, and quality at the former Ilva plant in Taranto, as a crucial goal to ensure the operability of other plants linked to the production cycle," declared commissioner Giancarlo Quaranta. He went on to say, "For this purpose, the resources from the allocated fund of 150 million euros will be directed towards the implementation of the Restart Plan developed by the company. This plan aims to, on the one hand, resume production at the plant and, on the other, ensure maintenance activities to restore safety and continuity in production levels, as well as secure employment for the direct employees of the steel plant."

The commissioner also emphasized that the industrial plan has been defined to demonstrate that the bridge loan of €320 million can be repaid by the company. "As commissioners, our role is to restore conditions to create value for the plant," he stated, adding "We found a company that had only one of its three blast furnaces operational. We aim to recover a second blast furnace to bring it into operation by the end of the summer season."