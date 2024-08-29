ABB Group to modernize SSAB’s hot rolling mill at Borlänge

Switzerland-based energy and automation systems provider ABB Group has announced that it will carry out comprehensive modernization works at the hot rolling mill of Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB at its Borlänge facility.

Within the scope of the project, which is in line with SSAB’s goal to release fossil-free steel to the market in 2026, the Swiss company will upgrade the switchgear of the mill, extending its operational life and increasing safety. Moreover, the existing main drives and motors will be replaced in order to improve operational stability and reliability.

It was stated that even though the Swedish company will move its hot rolling operations to its fossil-free steel mill in Luleå that is currently under construction and will decommission Borlänge by 2030, the contract with ABB will allow the Borlänge hot rolling mill to maintain its productivity and efficiency until that date, as well as to facilitate the construction of the fossil-free steel mill.

The modernization project is expected to begin in the summer of next year.