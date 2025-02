798 major projects will be built in the southeastern Chinese city of Shenzhen in 2025, with an overall investment of RMB 3.15 trillion ($0.44 trillion) and an annual investment of RMB 307.64 billion ($43 billion).

The projects in question cover the fields of modern industry, people’s livelihood and infrastructure, accounting for 33.4 percent, 31.0 percent and 35.6 percent of the annual investment, respectively.