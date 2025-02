13,000 major projects will be built in China’s Jiangsu province in 2025, with an annual investment of RMB 2.5 trillion ($0.35 trillion), as stated by the Jiangsu provincial government on February 27.

The financing needs of the major projects in question are expected to exceed RMB 300 billion ($41.8 billion), covering a wide range of fields, such as industry, infrastructure, urban construction and environmental protection.