﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey buys Venezuelan scrap at $505/mt CFR

With Venezuela becoming a reliable source of deep sea scrap, scrap prices from the country are also rising for Turkey. ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.