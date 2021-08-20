﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Tokyo Steel lowers scrap purchase prices at two mills

The results of the Kanto Tetsugen scrap export tender held in Japan on August 18 and ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.