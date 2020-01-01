﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Scrap prices in Taiwan lose $15/mt this week, customers expect further drop

The reversal of the global scrap price trend this week has impacted the Taiwanese market, where prices have lost $15/mt.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.