﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Turkish scrap market continues its uptrend

The local Turkish scrap market has continued its uptrend today with some Turkish mills raising their prices by a range of TRY ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.