﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore prices indicate big rises week on week

Today, Thursday, November 19, import iron ore prices for China have moved up compared to yesterday and indicated big rises compared to November 12.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.