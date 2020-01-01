﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

US import rebar offers rise again

As such, importers report little pushback in new quotes for import rebar, with offers from Turkey and Mexico both up $1.00 ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.