﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkey's Kardemir announces billet price, but sales limited

Turkish steelmaker Kardemir has opened its local billet sales today, Wednesday, November 24. The producer has announced its ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.