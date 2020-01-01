﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Primary rebar producers in India hike prices in contrast with secondary mills

Primary steel mills in India have increased rebar prices during the past week on the back of strong long-term and tender supply contracts.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.