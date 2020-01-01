﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Local Chinese rebar and wire rod prices bottom up, adding over $20/mt in week

During the week ending May 31, average Chinese domestic rebar and wire rod prices have moved up, following previous sharp decreases.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.