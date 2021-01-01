﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices under pressure from output rises, but fluctuations small

Average Chinese domestic rebar and wire rod prices have edged down during the past two weeks ended January 10 amid the slack demand.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.