﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices decline, reduced supply gives some support

During the week ending June 28, average Chinese domestic rebar and wire rod prices have moved down amid slack demand during the ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.