﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Indian billet exports largely inactive as suppliers receive very low bids

India’s billet exports have remained almost inactive with buyers in China remaining out of the market.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.