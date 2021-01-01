﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Indian billet exports largely inactive as prices under pressure from insufficient demand

Indian billet exports have lapsed into low activity as the rise in local billet prices in China.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.