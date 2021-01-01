﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Indian billet exporters postpone deals as they target above $600/mt FOB

Indian billet exporters have maintained prices stable, but were heard to be holding back deals anticipating a revival in the ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.