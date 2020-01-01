﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

German rebar prices increase sharply after New Year holiday

In the export market, prices have also increased, rising by €130/mt to €640-650/mt FOB. Prices are considered to ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.