﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

German rebar prices increase further

Rebar prices have increased further over the past two weeks, but demand has started to decline due to the traditional summer lull in Germany.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.