﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

German mills may sustain local rebar prices due to rising costs

Offers for rebar in Germany’s market are being heard at €810-820/mt CPT for October production with delivery in November

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.