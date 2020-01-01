﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Turkish flat steel spot prices inch up, demand low

Customers’ activities have slackened further in the local Turkish spot flat steel market in the past week, while prices have increased slightly.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.