﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Turkish flat steel spot market silent, prices unchanged

In the Turkish flat steel spot market, demand has remained low and prices have remained stable over the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.