﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Tokyo Steel hikes HRC prices by $92/mt in Japan amid tight supply

Major Japanese steel producer Tokyo Steel has announced its new domestic prices for steel products.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.